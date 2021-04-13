68°
Traffic Update: Crash on Gardere Lane near GSRI cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, as of 5:35 a.m., a Tuesday morning crash on Gardere Lane near GSRI has been cleared.
The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 5 a.m., involved a vehicle in a ditch and a possible injury.
As a result of the crash, the shoulder was temporarily blocked at Gardere Lane and GSRI/Innovation Park Drive.
A tow truck has since removed the vehicle and and the crash site is reportedly clear.
