Traffic stalled on Miss. River Bridge from six vehicle crash including 18-wheeler

Saturday, July 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a six vehicle pile up on the East side slope of the Mississippi River Bridge Saturday morning. The crash involves six cars and an 18-wheeler.

As of now, traffic is blocked from the left lane. Congestion is backed up 7 miles in length. 

So far there are no injures to report.

This is a developing story.

