Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 E at Bluebonnet causes lane closure

Friday, January 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan. 22) morning, a traffic incident resulting in lane closure has occurred on I-10 East at Bluebonnet.

The crash appeared to occur shortly after 5:30 a.m. and as of 6:44 a.m., at least one lane is closed but traffic seems to be flowing fairly well despite the closure. 

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

