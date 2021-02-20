26°
Traffic alert: 25,000 expected for LSU events tonight

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 04 2016 Mar 4, 2016 March 04, 2016 10:58 AM March 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Four different sporting events at LSU will likely mean huge crowds and lots of traffic Friday.

Baseball, softball, gymnastics, and tennis are expected to draw as many as 25,000 people to the Nicholson area of campus. Events start at 5 p.m.

North Stadium Road will close to traffic at 5:30 Friday, LSU said. Fans are reminded to arrive early and that free parking is available in lots 101, 104, 105, and 401.

LSU Athletics – Weekend Home Event Schedule (March 4-6)

Friday, March 4

5 p.m. LSU softball hosts Memphis (Tiger Park)

5:30 p.m. LSU men’s tennis hosts Florida (LSU Tennis Complex)

7 p.m. LSU baseball hosts Fordham (Alex Box Stadium)

7:30 p.m. LSU softball hosts Tennessee Tech (Tiger Park)

7:30 p.m. LSU gymnastics hosts Alabama (Maravich Center)

Saturday, March 5

2 p.m. LSU baseball hosts Fordham (Alex Box Stadium)

5 p.m. LSU softball hosts Liberty (Tiger Park)

6:30 p.m. LSU baseball hosts Fordham (Alex Box Stadium)

7:30 p.m. LSU softball hosts Louisiana Tech (Tiger Park)

Sunday, March 6

Noon LSU softball hosts Tennessee Tech (Tiger Park)

1 p.m. LSU men’s tennis hosts Auburn (LSU Tennis Complex)

5 p.m. LSU men’s tennis hosts Alcorn State (LSU Tennis Complex)

