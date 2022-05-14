Total lunar eclipse happening May 15th

Make sure you keep your eyes on the skies! This time it is for a cool reason. Overnight on May 15th into May 16th, a total lunar eclipse is happening. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is aligned between the sun and the moon. The Earth cast a shadow onto the moon. Eclipse only occur when there is a full moon present.

The lunar eclipse will start with the penumbral eclipse which is not extremely noticeable to the naked eye, this is when the Earth’s shadow starts to move across the moon. This will begin at 8:32 pm CDT. Once the eclipse stages have started the shadow will become more noticeable. By 10:29 pm CDT the total eclipse will begin and it will last until 11:53 pm CDT. The moon will have a red shadow cast onto it. If you do not cast a glimpse of the moon during the total eclipse hours it is okay because the shadow will not fully go away until 1:50 am CDT.

Our area will have maximum visibility of the lunar eclipse from start to finish! Depending on cloud cover, we should have a perfect view of the eclipse. Be sure to send in any pictures you take to weather@wbrz.com we would love to share them!

Make sure you catch this one, and if you miss it, the next lunar eclipse will be happening on Nov. 8th, 2022.