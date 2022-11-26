Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather.

WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Washington Parish and St. Tammany Parish until 4 p.m., according to the news outlet.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said at a press conference Saturday there is a multitude of power outages across the parish, and it might be several hours until power is restored in those areas.

Social media video shows storm damage in Paradis, the landscape littered with debris, downed trees and power lines. Witnesses describe roofs ripped off buildings along Bayou Gauche Road near the Highway 90 intersection.

Jefferson Parish is currently dealing with thousands of power outages, according to Entergy.