Latest Weather Blog
Tiki Tubing owner previously arrested for molestation booked for violating protective order
DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of an embattled tubing company who was previously arrested for molestation was arrested Wednesday for violating a protective order.
In May of 2022, Fore was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery on a juvenile. Fore was released on a $25,000 bond.
Wednesday he was arrested again for violating a protective order. Fore's charges did not specify if the two cases are connected.
Fore's business, Tiki Tubing, elicited numerous law enforcement responses last year. There were several reports of tubers getting trapped or injured in the Amite River. At least two deaths were reported last summer, including that of Keith Hilliard, an LSU baseball player's father.
Hilliard's family filed a lawsuit against Fore on May 13 for Fore's alleged negligence in Hilliard's wrongful death.
