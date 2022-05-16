82°
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death on waterway

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of a tubing business in Livingston Parish, infamous for its repeated run-ins with law enforcement, is now facing allegations of sexual battery involving a juvenile.

John Fore, 66, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail late Monday morning. He was released in early afternoon Monday after paying a $25,000 bond. 

Fore's business, Tiki Tubing, elicited numerous law enforcement responses last year. There were several reports of tubers getting trapped or injured in the Amite River. At least two deaths were reported last summer, including that of Keith Hilliard, an LSU baseball player's father.

Hilliard's family filed a lawsuit against Fore on May 13 for Fore's alleged negligence in Hilliard's wrongful death.

The arrest Monday is related to a complaint involving a juvenile boy, sources told WBRZ.  The incident happened in the last 16 days, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned, and does not appear connected to the business, which has not opened for the tubing season at the time of Fore's arrest. 

