Tiger baseball shuts down Missouri late, wins 7-5

Columbia, Missouri - The LSU Tigers rode a big five run fifth inning and the arm of reliever Hunter Newman to a 7-5 win over the Missouri Tigers on Friday night.

LSU belted out 13 hits and held a 6-2 lead going into the sixth inning. LSU starting pitcher Jared Poche however gave up five runs, including two in the sixth before ending his night after facing 28 batters.

Hunter Newman entered the contest in the sixth and sat down nine of the final ten batters of the game. Newman struck out two batters and allowed just one hit in the final three innings of the game to preserve the Tigers Game 1 win.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m..