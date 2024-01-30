Tickfaw woman missing for more than a month; might be in Lafayette area, sheriff says

TICKFAW - Tangipahoa Parish officials are asking the public to help them find a woman missing for more than a month.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says Felicia Renee Seaux was last seen at her Tickfaw home, but information his agency has received suggests she may be in the Lafayette area. Her family says the woman is mentally disabled and suffers from seizures.

Seaux is 5-foot-5, 200 pounds and has shoulder-length red hair. She has hazel eyes, and a "noticeable scar" on her neck, the sheriff's office said.

Tips can be sent to www.tangicrimestoppers.com or called in to Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032.