Thursday PM Forecast: tracking another round of storms off to the west

One more punch of showers and thunderstorms is expected ahead of the weekend. From there, the weather pattern will be trending toward hotter and drier.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Friday : dodging heavy showers and thunderstorms

: dodging heavy showers and thunderstorms The Weekend : very warm and humid, mainly dry & sunny

: very warm and humid, mainly dry & sunny Next Week: remaining warm and mainly dry, storm chances return near Thursday

Tonight & Tomorrow: We are monitoring a squall line of rain and thunderstorms in Texas that is expected to move into Louisiana overnight. If this system holds together, it will send gusty and heavy thunderstorms through the Capital Area between 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Friday. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy and low temperatures will be muggy in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up on Friday afternoon again after high temperatures reach the mid-80s. Any activity should begin to diminish by late afternoon and early evening. However, those with Friday plans, like heading to cheer on the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, should closely monitor the forecast.

This Weekend: Storm chances are finally put to a halt over the weekend as an upper-level ridge builds over the Southeast. With drier conditions and increasing sunshine, temperatures will begin to climb. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and closer to 90 degrees on Sunday. The humidity will add a summertime "sticky" feel to the air.

Up Next: The final days of April will stay very warm and muggy. High temperatures near 90 degrees are also forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to stay hydrated as your body adjusts to the warmer, steamier conditions.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.5 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 13.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flood stage has been reached, with a crest at 42 feet expected on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding with a crest of 31 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.5 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 8.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Friday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Saturday, May 3. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

– Josh

