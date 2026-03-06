'It is not a safe product for your kids:' AG Liz Murrill discusses lawsuit against Roblox

LIVINGSTON - Attorney General Liz Murrill spoke outside of the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Friday to talk about the state's lawsuit against Roblox.

Murrill said they came out of the courthouse after arguments from Roblox to dismiss the lawsuit. She said she expects a decision from the judge sometime within the next month. Roblox is a platform in which users can create and play different games and chat with each other.

Recently, officials arrested Landen Westfall, 24, who allegedly met a Louisiana teen from Lafourche Parish on Roblox and encouraged her to commit suicide. In January 2025, 19-year-old Joseph Randall, from Baton Rouge, was arrested after meeting a 14-year-old on Roblox. He allegedly asked the teen for nude pictures after she told him her age.

"We continue to argue that our lawsuit is based on the material misrepresentations that Roblox makes to the public, to parents, to kids, that it is a safe product for your kids," Murrill said. "It is not a safe product for your kids."

Murrill said that every week, the Attorney General's Office is arresting predators from the Roblox platform who are grooming and sexually exploiting children.

"Our tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have exploded. Last year, we had 30,000 tips; we are on track to have over 100,000 tips."

She said that, according to the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, the three platforms that are the worst offenders for officials to find sexual predators are Roblox, Discord and Snapchat.

She emphasized that Roblox is a gaming platform, saying that Roblox's side argued in court that they were not a social media platform.

"60% of their userbase are children; 60% of their userbase is 16 and under, and 40% of their userbase are 12 and under kids, and yet they market themselves to parents as a safe product. They have created a public park and have filled it with sex predators that are preying on your children."

Murrill said she thinks the judge will rule to keep the lawsuit going, which will allow the AG's side to send discovery and get information from Roblox.

"I think Roblox needs to join us in becoming part of the solution and not part of the problem, and so far, all they've done is double down on messages that are false and misleading to the public in claiming they are safe and they've produced something safe for children. They haven't."

She said that Roblox allows anyone to talk with each other while they're in an "experience" or "game," rather than limiting communication. Murrill also mentioned Roblox's newly implemented age verification, criticizing it as not strong enough.

"I'm told you can literally draw a mustache on your face if you're seven years old and you can get around that kind of software. It's false, misleading and deceptive in terms of its effectiveness."

Murrill said part of the problem is "Roblox knows it already" regarding predators on the platform.

"They have more data analytics than I have about their system, they are monitoring this stuff every day. There are 320 million users on Roblox, 120 million on average every day. And remember, 40% of those are 12 and under, 60% of those are 16 and under. They know better than anybody who their users are and how they're being used. They are profiting off the exploitation of children."