Thursday PM Forecast: Storms diminish tonight and a stormy commute possible tomorrow

A weak front will move into the region on Friday. With ample tropical moisture in place, this front will help to trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Remnant showers will taper overnight, and skies will partially clear. Winds will calm down and low temperatures will settle near 75 degrees. A weak front will drift into the Capital Area on Friday. This feature will set off a batch of showers and thunderstorms and activity could get going near daybreak. Do not be surprised by a stormy commute and some related slow spots due to wet roads. Any thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and downpours which could lead to brief ponding water. More rain and cloud cover should limit high temperature to around 88 degrees.

Up Next: While the next 7-Days look active, if there was a slightly drier period to pinpoint, it would be the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both days, primarily from late morning through late afternoon, but no full day washouts are expected. With daily rain coverage remaining above 60 percent through the middle of next week, most locations will be able to collect 2-4'' of rain. As usual, isolated higher totals will be possible. High temperatures will only be able to make it into the low 90s during the unsettled pattern.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.