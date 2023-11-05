Thursday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend underway

Cold weather alerts have been pulled down and are not expected to reappear through the remainder of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. As you might expect, rain chances will remain bleak.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Compared to Thursday morning, temperatures will not be as chilly overnight and so freezing will no longer be a concern. Lows will dip into the low 40s along and south of I-10 with upper 30s possible closer to the state line with Mississippi and farther to the north. For these locations, patchy frost will be possible. Sunshine will fill skies on Friday with little more than some passing mid to high level clouds in the mix. Highs will reach back into the mid 70s.

Up Next: The temperature climb will continue during a mainly clear weekend with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By early next week, thermometers will be running about 5-10 degrees above the seasonal averages of 75 and 51 with partly cloudy skies. The next earliest, small chance for a shower will come on Tuesday as a weak front stalls north of the area. There are no signs of another shot of cool air until at least the end of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the central and western Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur before it moves inland over Central America Friday night or Saturday. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Jamaica through tonight and across Central America on Friday and over the weekend.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.