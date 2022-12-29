Thursday AM Forecast: Showers will bubble up this afternoon but heavy rain moving in Friday

Today will be hot and humid, and tomorrow is shaping up to be a washout.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The warm weather is here to stay. We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the low-60s and a couple of isolated showers. The spotty showers will stick around throughout the day today. Most people will be able to dodge them but we have plenty of moisture and warm enough temperatures to have showers bubbling up throughout the day. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-70s across the area. There will be a thick layer of cloud cover that begins to move in and will stay overnight.

Up Next: A cold front will move through the Capital Area throughout the morning on Friday bringing first a line of showers and storms then lingering off-and-on showers for most of the day. With this system, we are expecting 1-2” of rain and the possibility of nuisance flooding in some areas. With the line of showers and storms, we are under a marginal level 1/5 risk of seeing severe weather. Our main threats are gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will hold in the upper-60s on Friday and Saturday will heat up into the low-70s by the afternoon. Some of that moisture and light showers will even linger into Saturday morning. Showers will clear before your New Year’s Eve celebrations but we are expecting a good soaking with this system. Your New Year’s day will be dry and warm and the next rainmaker is moving in at the start of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.