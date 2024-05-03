78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
FBI seeking public help in locating woman who robbed Chase Bank on Highland Road in October

Friday, May 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The FBI is seeking information on a woman indicted for bank robbery after she robbed a Chase Bank on Highland Road in October 2023.

WBRZ previously reported that Jazmine Johnnie, 22, robbed about $3,500 from the bank after threatening tellers with a bomb in her purse and saying her boyfriend had an AK-47. She demanded $45,000 in cash with a handwritten note but left after the tellers said they did not have any money left in their drawer. Johnnie left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

Johnnie is about 5'2", 165 pounds with dark eyes, brown hair, and a butterfly tattoo on the side of her neck. She is wanted for one count of first-degree robbery and one count of terrorizing. Anyone with information is urged to call FBI New Orleans at 504-816-3000.

