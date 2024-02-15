Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly cloudy today with showers arriving tomorrow

While Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, the Storm Station is continuing to track rain and cold temperatures that could impact your weekend plans.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures across southern Louisiana begin in the upper-40s this morning, warmer than yesterday thanks to more cloud cover. The mostly cloudy skies stick around all day but temperatures continue to rise, near 73° this afternoon in Baton Rouge. As we close out the workweek, Friday morning will see even milder temperatures, in the mid-50s, ahead of showers arriving later in the day.

Up Next: While the Friday morning commute should remain dry, by mid morning spotty shower activity will begin around southern Louisiana, gradually increasing throughout the day. By the evening commute, scattered, light to moderate rain showers are likely. Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity still remain contained to coastal areas, not posing any danger to outdoor activities on Friday, including opening day for LSU Baseball. It is advised to keep raingear handy throughout the day and into Saturday as well.

By Saturday afternoon, while cold and breezy conditions will be left behind, rain chances will be very limited. Sunday brings back sunshine after a few gloomy days but also welcomes back cold morning temperatures in the 30s. Both Sunday and Monday morning lows put most of SE Louisiana in frost territory, with southern Mississippi counties possibly hitting the freezing mark! After the couple of cold mornings, next week will contain plenty of sunshine and another warming trend.

- Emma Kate Cowan

