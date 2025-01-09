Thursday AM Forecast: Cold and rainy to end the workweek

Another near-freezing start Thursday morning will be followed by a chilly and rainy end to the workweek. Moderate to heavy rainfall could make for a messy Friday morning commute.

Today & Tonight: Before clouds move in Thursday, morning lows will drop near or below the freezing mark, keeping the Capital Area under a FREEZE WARNING until 9am. By lunchtime, temperatures will have warmed into the 40s as clouds increase across the area. A chilly and overcast afternoon will turn into a rainy evening around southern Louisiana.

Showers will begin scattered at first today before becoming widespread overnight and into Friday. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times and 1-2" with locally higher amounts is expected. With a cold week behind us, the ground is harder and will not absorb water as well; this could lead to higher runoff amounts and street and poor drainage flooding. Early morning commuters Friday will need to allow for extra time and watch for excess water on the roadways. Temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the rain event so no frozen precipitation is expected.

Up Next: On Friday, showers will shut down from west to east across the region during the air. Behind the rain, colder air will move back in as northwest winds return. If enough moisture remains trapped in the atmosphere, it is not out of the question that a few sleet pellets or snow flurries mix in as rain ends. However, there would be no impacts from this as temperatures stay above freezing, albeit cold, falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Over the weekend, expect cold mornings and chilly afternoons. Saturday will see clearing skies with a high in the 50s and Sunday may be a touch warmer with the Capital City expected to hit 60° for a high temperature under mostly sunny conditions. Another reinforcing cold front will pass late Sunday or early Monday, keeping temperatures chilly into the next workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.