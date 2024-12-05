Thursday AM Forecast: Cloudy and cool today, Cold night ahead

As rain exits the Capital Area early Thursday morning, a cold front will move towards and through the state during the day. Some could face the coldest conditions yet of the season early Friday as wind chills will make temperatures feel-like they are in the 20s.

Today & Tonight: A few spotty showers may linger into the early hours of Thursday morning however the day will be much drier and mainly cloudy. Temperatures that start off near 60 degrees will struggle to warm throughout the day as a cold front pushes through the region. After sunset, conditions will quickly cool down, into the 40s throughout the evening hours and eventually into the low and mid-30s around the Capital Region.

By Friday morning, areas north of I-10/12 will likely hit the freezing mark or drop below. Baton Rouge will hover just above the freezing mark, near 35°. Winds will also make conditions feel much more frigid, as wind chills in the 20's are expected tomorrow morning. Many layers will be needed for kids by the bus stop and adults heading to work. It is also recommended to keep plants covered and keep pets indoors.

Up Next: The cold start Friday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Look for a high in the mid-50s on Friday with filtered sunshine. Friday night plans will be accompanied by chilly conditions with temperatures quickly cooling into the 40s after sunset. Over the weekend, another pattern change will take place as temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances gradually increase each day. Saturday will be cool and gloomy with spotty showers possible late in the day, but there should still be lots of dry time. Another frontal system will start to interact with the area on Sunday and Monday. This will kickstart another messy, unsettled period which could last into early next week. A few inches of rain will be possible during that time.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.