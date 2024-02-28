75°
Three juveniles arrested for New Year's Day shooting that left 15-year-old dead

2 hours 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles have been arrested nearly two months after a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and four others injured on New Year's Day. 

The drive-by shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. Ramide Cosey, 15, a freshman at Istrouma High School, was found dead on Evangeline Street. Four additional victims were also injured in the shooting. 

Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said three juveniles were arrested for the shooting. The three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. 

