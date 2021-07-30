90°
Three firefighters injured in New Iberia natural gas fire, explosion

3 hours 50 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 7:36 AM July 30, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a natural gas fire and explosion that occurred Thursday in New Iberia and left three firefighters injured, according to KATC

One of the wounded first responders is in critical condition, and physicians at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette have placed him in a medically induced coma.

He is the only firefighter in critical condition, KATC reports.

The other wounded first responders are in two different hospitals. 

The incident that led to their conditions was a fire that triggered an explosion at a manufactured home that was being used as a commercial business, in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.

SFM deputies confirmed that the incident was a natural gas fire.

WBRZ will continue to provide updates related to the conditions of the firefighters and the progress of the SFM's investigation into the fire and explosion. 

