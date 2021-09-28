Thibodaux man arrested after allegedly killing his infant daughter

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were asked by the mother to check on 11-month-old Zabria Guidry. Deputies talked to Jake Guidry, Zabria's father, who said his daughter died after he hit her too hard.

Deputies found Zabria's body in the back of Guidry's car.

Jake Guidry was charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.