The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is on! Ticket sales go directly to helping children with cancer

BATON ROUGE - The time for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back!

For $100, your name will be entered into a drawing to win a beautiful home in Baton Rouge. The home is a four-bed, three-bath with 3,000 square feet of space. A spacious open kitchen with built-in island seating boasts a breakfast nook with panoramic windows. The master bedroom has a freestanding tub with a curbless shower, and even the guest suite has its own steam shower.

In addition to the home, based on when you buy your ticket, you could be entered to win additional prizes on earlier drawing dates, such as a $10,000 gift card or a brand-new car.

Each ticket purchase goes directly to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Their goal—and ours—is to achieve a 100% survival rate for pediatric cancer. St. Jude has treated children with cancer in all 50 states and around the world at zero cost to families, and ticket purchases help them continue to do so.

For more information, visit the Baton Rouge Dream Home Giveaway site here.