The Rolling Stones added to NOLA's 2021 Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS — One of the world's most popular rock bands has been added to the 2021 Jazz Fest lineup in New Orleans.

Back in 2019, fans of The Rolling Stones were eagerly anticipating the band's performance during NOLA's annual Jazz Fest when a sudden change in plans came into play.

The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger needed heart surgery, meaning the band had to cancel their performance and local fans were forced to realize 'You Can't Always Get What You Want.'

But this year, 'Satisfaction' will be the word of the day for fans of The Rolling Stones who plan to attend the annual event as the band has been added to the 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Don't miss The Rolling Stones on October 13, the first-ever Jazz Fest Wednesday!

Tickets on sale Friday, July 30 at 10AM.

Visit https://t.co/siDGJzjRZf for more information.#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/4HHrjbL3rW — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) July 22, 2021

According to WWL-TV, the band will perform for two hours during a special show on Wednesday, October 13 as part of their "No Filter" tour.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

Concert organizers add that ticket purchasers who've already bought a 3-day weekend pass or other VIP package by Sunday, July 25 will be allowed to participate in a limited presale for the first run of tickets.

Jazz Fest's main lineup will perform Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17, two Friday-to-Sunday weekends. Audiences will enjoy performances by Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and Lizzo.