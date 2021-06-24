83°
JazzFest announces 2021 lineup

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans JazzFest officially unveiled the lineup of performers for the upcoming fall festival.

Headliners for the show include, Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, and Demi Lovato. The festival will run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17. 

Passes for each weekend can be purchased here

Check out the full lineup below. 

