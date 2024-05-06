84°
BRPD: Teenager shot adult during argument Monday
BATON ROUGE - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager and the victim were in the middle of an argument around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Clayton Drive near Plank Road.
BRPD said the teen grabbed a gun and shot the man. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. Officers said the teenager and victim are related.
No more information was immediately available.
