84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Teenager shot adult during argument Monday

42 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 6:21 PM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager and the victim were in the middle of an argument around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Clayton Drive near Plank Road. 

BRPD said the teen grabbed a gun and shot the man. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. Officers said the teenager and victim are related. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days