The Pledge of Allegiance: Parkview Baptist School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Mrs. Wilson's Pre-K class at Parkview Baptist School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
