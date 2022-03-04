81°
The first 'fry-day' of Lent kicks off in Baton Rouge

3 hours 41 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, March 04 2022 Mar 4, 2022 March 04, 2022 11:40 AM March 04, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - As the first Friday of Lent is upon us, churches around the area are putting together their fish fry events. Religious or not, it's a time where everyone can participate in the act of fasting. 

Down here in Cajun country, staying away from meat on Fridays leading up to Easter isn't too difficultmostly because of all the seafood options we have right here in the city. 

Churches and organizations around the area are getting prepped and ready for dine-in, pick-up, and take-out. Below is a list of upcoming fish fry events.

 MARCH 4, 11,18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8 

Fried Fish or Fried Shrimp Dinners 
Most Blessed Sacrament Church 
Bishop Ott Center 
8033 Baringer Rd., Baton Rouge 
5-7:30 p.m. orders to go 
6-7:30 p.m. for dine in 
$8 per plate
Each week a special entrée will be served Gil Brassard 225-400-5052
Fried Fish Suppers 
Knight of Columbus 
Holy Family Church
KC Hall 
670 N. Jefferson Ave. 
Port Allen 
5:30 – 7 p.m.
$10 per plate, includes fish, potato salad, bread and dessert 
Adrian Genre 225-387-9667 
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 
11486 Ferdinand St.
 St. Francisville 
6 p.m. 
$12 per plate includes grilled or fried fish, potato salad or french fries, coleslaw, bread, drink and dessert 
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Knight of Columbus 
St. Patrick Church
 12424 Brogdon Lane 
Baton Rouge
5:30 – 7 p.m.
 $10 per plate includes fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and roll 
Jessica Lawrence 
225-753-5750 
Lenten Dinners 
St. Jean Vianney Church 
16166 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. Baton Rouge
 5 – 7 p.m., take out only $8 – $10
Church office 225-753-7950 
Lenten Meals 
St. Mark Church 
42021 Hwy. 621 Gonzales 
4:30 – 6 p.m 
$10 
Cecile Haley 
225-450-9469/ 225-647-8461 
Men’s Club Lenten Fish Fry 
St. Alphonsus Church 
14041 Greenwell Springs Rd. 
Greenwell Springs 
4 – 6 p.m. 
$8 includes fried fish, fries, coleslaw and a roll 
Church office 225-261-4650 
MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1 
Lenten Fish Fry 
Knights of Columbus 
Holy Rosary Church 
44450 Hwy. 429 
St. Amant 
5:30 p.m. 
$10 per plate includes fish, french fries, coleslaw and bread 
Drinks and dessert sold separately by Ladies Auxiliary 225-647-5321 
MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1 & 8 
Lenten Suppers 
Immaculate Conception Church 
865 Hatchell Ln. 
Denham Springs 
5–7:30 p.m., drive through only 
$10 per plate, ticket available at office or door 
Icc-msh.org 
Church office 225-665-5359 
MARCH 4, 18, APRIL 1 
Fish Fry 
Knights of Columbus 
1702 Pecan Ct. 
Ponchatoula 
4:30 – 7 p.m. 
$10 per plate ($25 for a 3 dates) 
Dine in or take out 
Durald Pinion 985-386-6834 
MARCH 4, 18, 25, APRIL 1 , 8 
Fish Fry 
Knights of Columbus 
Our Lady of Mercy Church 
Family Center 
445 Marquette Ave. 
Baton Rouge 
5 – 7 p.m. dine in or take out 
$10 per plate includes fish, fries, coleslaw and garlic bread 
Credit cards accepted 
Deacon Richard Grant 225-926-1883 
MARCH 4, 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 15 
KPC Council #116 Fish Fry Meals 
Immaculate Conception Church 
1565 Curtis St. (Activity Center) 
Baton Rouge 
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
$10 per plate including fried catfish, sweet peas, potato salad, sweet treat 
Gerald Berzat 225-276-4674/ 
Jessica Semien Oliver 225-270-5454 
MARCH 11 
Fish Fry 
Knight of Columbus 
St. Mary of False River Church 
348 West Main St. 
New Roads 
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
$12 per plate 
Lisa Chutz 225-638-9665 
MARCH 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8 
 
Men’s Club Fish Fry 
St. George Church 
7808 St. George Dr.
 Baton Rouge 
MARCH 18 
Lenten Dinner 
Catholic Daughters Holy Rosary Church
44450 Hwy. 429 
St. Amant 
5:30 p.m. 
$10 per plate includes shrimp stew, corn, salad and bread 
Drinks and dessert sold separately 
225-647-5321 
MARCH 25 
SACCC Annual Fish Fry 
St. Aloysius Care Care Center 
Cafeteria and Parish Hall 
2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge 
4 p.m. drive through; dine in 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. 
Pre-sale lunch and dinner $10 in advance, $12 at the door includes fried fish, french fries and coleslaw 
Entertainment and raffle 
Ticket available from SACCC family or online sacccfishfry.org 
Katelyn Hodges SACCCfishfry@gmail. com 
APRIL 8 
Lenten Dinner 
Holy Rosary Youth Ministry 
Holy Rosary Church 
44450 Hwy. 429 
St. Amant 
5:30 p.m. 
$10 per plate includes shrimp fettucine, salad and bread 
Drinks and dessert sold separately 225-647-5321  

