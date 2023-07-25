Teenagers crash ATV; 14-year-old dies after being trapped in wreckage Monday afternoon

LORANGER - Two teenagers crashed a 4-wheeler they were driving Monday afternoon, leaving a 13-year-old injured, a 14-year-old dead, and his mother badly burned.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday. The two teens were driving an ATV when it left the roadway and hit a culvert. The 13-year-old was thrown from the wreckage and taken to a hospital, but updates on their condition were not available.

The 14-year-old was not thrown from the ATV when it crashed and was still trapped when the vehicle caught fire. His mother attempted to pull him from the wreckage, but he ultimately died. The mother was badly burned, according to the TPSO.

WBRZ has reached out for more information on the condition of the 13-year-old.