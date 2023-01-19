Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings

BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning.

Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.

At some point in the encounter, the victim was shot and ran back home for help. Paramedics picked the teen up from a neighborhood off Sherwood Forest Boulevard and took the victim to a hospital.

The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as another 15-year-old who was expelled last semester for undisclosed reasons. Police said the teenage suspect was already on their radar after another robbery earlier this month where another student was attacked.

A police spokesperson called the attack Wednesday a crime of "opportunity," suggesting the teenage mugger was out looking for someone to rob.

"This 15-year-old suspect was out committing crimes, opportunity-type crimes," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "He saw a victim and he would go after that particular victim."

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody later Wednesday morning. He is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.

Due to the suspect's age, police could not release his identity.