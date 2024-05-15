Latest Weather Blog
Woman set to deliver child on Friday killed when storms roll through West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - A woman and her unborn child were killed and two others — including a child — were hurt after storm winds knocked a tree into a Port Allen home Monday evening, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a tree fell on top of a home along Rougon Road near Ronald Regan Highway around 7:30 p.m.. Deputies later confirmed the woman's identity to be Kristin Browning.
Deputies said Browning, who was nine months pregnant, was killed. The fetus did not survive and is being counted as a storm-related death, LDH said. Browning's husband and her 5-year-old daughter were also injured, but are expected to be okay.
Browning and her unborn child are the second and third reported storm-related deaths from Monday evening's severe weather, LDH said.
Trending News
St. Martin Parish deputies say 24-year-old Lydia Stegall of Bronson, Texas, was in a camper that flipped over in the 1000 block of Paul Road in Cecilia, LA.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livonia residents building back after severe weather
-
Planes spotted flying above downtown Baton Rouge
-
Port Hudson: Roads closed, power lines down after strong storms Monday night
-
Prairieville residents recall Monday night weather in midst of cleaning up debris
-
Woman set to deliver child on Friday killed when storms roll through...