Woman set to deliver child on Friday killed when storms roll through West Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A woman and her unborn child were killed and two others — including a child — were hurt after storm winds knocked a tree into a Port Allen home Monday evening, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a tree fell on top of a home along Rougon Road near Ronald Regan Highway around 7:30 p.m.. Deputies later confirmed the woman's identity to be Kristin Browning. 

Deputies said Browning, who was nine months pregnant, was killed. The fetus did not survive and is being counted as a storm-related death, LDH said. Browning's husband and her 5-year-old daughter were also injured, but are expected to be okay.  

Browning and her unborn child are the second and third reported storm-related deaths from Monday evening's severe weather, LDH said.

St. Martin Parish deputies say 24-year-old Lydia Stegall of Bronson, Texas, was in a camper that flipped over in the 1000 block of Paul Road in Cecilia, LA.

