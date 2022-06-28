78°
Teenager shot on North Harco Drive

Tuesday, June 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting on North Harco Drive near South Choctaw Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities said the teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Baton Rouge police officers are investigating the shooting. 

