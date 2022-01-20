Teen tied to Pointe Coupee burglary ring escapes juvenile detention center

NEW ROADS - A juvenile suspect arrested in a string of burglaries in Pointe Coupee Parish escaped a detention center in another parish Wednesday night.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the teen broke out of a facility in St. Martin Parish around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sources told WBRZ the juvenile escapee, Demarion Simmons, was recently arrested for his role in a burglary ring highlighted by The Investigative Unit.

Officials warned that the teenager is likely making his way back toward Pointe Coupee.

Anyone with information on the escapee's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)694-3737.