Teen tied to Pointe Coupee burglary ring escapes juvenile detention center

NEW ROADS - A juvenile suspect arrested in a string of burglaries in Pointe Coupee Parish was among two teenage suspects who escaped a detention center Wednesday night.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the teens broke out of a facility in St. Martin Parish around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sources told WBRZ one juvenile escapee, Demarion Simmons, was recently arrested for his role in a burglary ring highlighted by The Investigative Unit.

Officials warned that Simmons is likely making his way back toward Pointe Coupee.

The other escapee was identified only as a 16-year-old from the Alexandria area.

Anyone with information on the escapee's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)694-3737.