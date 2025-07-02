81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

2 hours 19 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 5:27 AM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Trending News

5:15 A.M.: Closure on I-110 SB at 72nd Ave. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days