Baker police ask for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation

BAKER — The Baker Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

Police shared images of a man putting gas into a tan-colored pickup truck with a Texas license plate, saying that they need to identify him as part of a theft case from 2025. In the pictures, the man is wearing a white and gray shirt featuring characters from the cartoon "Rick and Morty."

Baker police ask anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle to call Capt. Taylor with the Criminal Investigation Division at 225-775-6000.