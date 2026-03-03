83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker police ask for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation

3 hours 48 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 11:38 AM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The Baker Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. 

Police shared images of a man putting gas into a tan-colored pickup truck with a Texas license plate, saying that they need to identify him as part of a theft case from 2025. In the pictures, the man is wearing a white and gray shirt featuring characters from the cartoon "Rick and Morty."

Trending News

Baker police ask anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle to call Capt. Taylor with the Criminal Investigation Division at 225-775-6000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days