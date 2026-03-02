76°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying several people wanted for questioning in relation to thefts in the area.
The department said two men are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Dollar General in Ponchatoula.
Officers are also searching for two women suspected of stealing from Bohning's Supermarket.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 985-386-6548.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
-
Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran
-
Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical...
-
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala...
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman