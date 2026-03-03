Albany man killed in I-10 accident that snarled traffic near Grosse Tete for hours

GROSSE TETE — State Police said Tuesday that an Albany man was killed when his box truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 eastbound near Grosse Tete.

The victim was identified as Phillip Scott, 51.

Troopers said traffic had stopped in the area because of ongoing construction. "For reasons still under investigation, Scott failed to stop and rear-ended the tractor-trailer," State Police said in a statement.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge parish line. I-10 eastbound was subsequently closed between Grosse Tete and Lobdell. It reopened fully by 9 a.m.

Troopers said Scott was wearing his seat belt but still sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in the box truck was also wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.