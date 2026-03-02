Latest Weather Blog
State representative introduces several new bills focused on providing financial relief to residents
BATON ROUGE — A state representative has introduced several new bills ahead of Louisiana's Legislative Session on March 9.
The bills introduced by Rep. Alonzo Knox focus on providing financial relief to residents by advancing his affordability agenda, which centers on lowering grocery prices, stabilizing housing costs and protecting consumers against utility charges.
The newly introduced House Bill 800, titled "Make Affordable Groceries Again," plans to regulate grocery pricing by addressing price manipulation and unfair supplier practices that contribute to the rising costs of groceries. Under the bill, suppliers would have to offer the same terms of sale to all retailers regardless of size within the same time period.
In addition to groceries, Knox's House Bill 472 seeks to stabilize housing costs by authorizing parishes to adopt ordinances to implement rent stabilization measures based on local needs.
"Housing affordability is directly connected to Louisiana’s population challenges," Knox said. "We cannot ignore that families ... are leaving because the cost of living continues to outpace wages.”
HB 478 would also require utility companies to refund customers for verified overcharges if signed into law.
“No one should have to choose between groceries, rent, or keeping the lights on. These bills are about fairness, accountability, and easing the financial pressure facing everyday Louisianans," Knox said in a statement.
