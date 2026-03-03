83°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for suspect accused of stealing 80-year-old woman's car along North 27th Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person accused of stealing an 80-year-old woman's car while it was under her carport.
According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of North 27th Street. The suspect demanded the woman's keys and car, to which the woman complied and got out of the vehicle.
The suspect then drove away from the scene, driving northbound on North 27th.
Trending News
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire
-
Albany man killed in I-10 accident that snarled traffic near Grosse Tete...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman