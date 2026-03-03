83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for suspect accused of stealing 80-year-old woman's car along North 27th Street

2 hours 44 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 12:43 PM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person accused of stealing an 80-year-old woman's car while it was under her carport. 

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of North 27th Street. The suspect demanded the woman's keys and car, to which the woman complied and got out of the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away from the scene, driving northbound on North 27th. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days