St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT preparation to students

BATON ROUGE — St. Helena Parish School District on Monday announced a new partnership with Top Tutors for Us to provide free ACT preparation to students in the district.

Top Tutors for Us, founded by Louisiana native Angelica Harris, who developed her own test prep system after raising her ACT score from 16 to 32, will provide academic skill-building and ACT preparation to students at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

"Our goal is to ensure every student has access to the tools and support they need to succeed beyond high school,” Director of Special Programs and Initiatives at St. Helena Parish School District Shiyecca Singleton said.

The education company connects students with relatable tutors and mentors at top universities to improve college readiness, ACT and SAT performance and scholarship access.

“The additional academic support and mentorship provided by Top Tutors for Us will help our students strengthen test performance, build confidence, and see college as an attainable next step," Singleton said.