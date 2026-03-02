76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT preparation to students

2 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 10:06 AM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Helena Parish School District on Monday announced a new partnership with Top Tutors for Us to provide free ACT preparation to students in the district.

Top Tutors for Us, founded by Louisiana native Angelica Harris, who developed her own test prep system after raising her ACT score from 16 to 32, will provide academic skill-building and ACT preparation to students at St. Helena College and Career Academy. 

"Our goal is to ensure every student has access to the tools and support they need to succeed beyond high school,” Director of Special Programs and Initiatives at St. Helena Parish School District Shiyecca Singleton said.

The education company connects students with relatable tutors and mentors at top universities to improve college readiness, ACT and SAT performance and scholarship access. 

Trending News

“The additional academic support and mentorship provided by Top Tutors for Us will help our students strengthen test performance, build confidence, and see college as an attainable next step," Singleton said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days