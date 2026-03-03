83°
Latest Weather Blog
Intermittent lane closures on Weber City Road in Gonzales to begin Wednesday
GONZALES — Intermittent lane closures along Weber City Road will begin on Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Government said Tuesday.
Closures will happen from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 4 through March 26 near the intersection with Airline Highway.
The parish government said the temporary shutdowns will involve intermittent closing of eastbound and westbound lanes from approximately 700 feet east of Airline. The eastbound lane between Roddy Road and Airline will also be closed.
Trending News
The parish said the closures are to allow crews to replace power poles along the road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire
-
Albany man killed in I-10 accident that snarled traffic near Grosse Tete...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman