Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday

Monday, March 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Monday that it is investigating a shooting that occurred near 225 Fest.

According to the department, the incident occurred near the levee around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday when a fight between two juvenile males escalated into a shooting. 

Officers with BRPD said the initial 911 call sent them to a location with no signs of a shooting. It wasn't until officers later reviewed BRPD camera footage near the levee that the shooting was discovered.

There were no reported injuries. 

