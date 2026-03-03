83°
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire
BATON ROUGE - A worker fell from a bucket truck that caught fire on Tuesday.
BREAKING: it appears a bucket truck hit a power line at n. Foster and Evangeline. Worker was transported to hospital with burns. Condition unknown @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/XICJQG2ZLg— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) March 3, 2026
It happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive.
The worker was taken to a hospital with burns in serious condition.
Video from the scene showed the bucket of the truck on fire, hanging over the middle of Evangeline with thick, black smoke billowing into the air.
Video from a passerby https://t.co/ZD0KzIS3qp pic.twitter.com/WNsqQU7CkN— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) March 3, 2026
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a mechanical failure is believed to be the cause.
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire
