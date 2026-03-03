Latest Weather Blog
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in classroom
BATON ROUGE - Two employees at Istrouma High are currently on administrative leave while the school investigates how a gun got onto campus and went off in a classroom.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the principal, a teacher and an office clerk were put on leave. As of Tuesday, the principal is back at school.
WBRZ previously reported that on Wednesday, 18-year-old student Marcus Washington Jr. was arrested after he allegedly brought a stolen gun with a switch to school.
It went off in a classroom. The school district said the weapon was accidentally discharged into the ceiling.
The gun was reportedly found hidden in a ceiling tile.
Washington Jr. was booked for carrying a firearm on school property, negligent carrying of a concealed, illegal use of weapons, possession of machine guns, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
