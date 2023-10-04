Teacher booked for rape amid claims that she gave birth to student's child

LORANGER - A school teacher has been arrested for sex crimes, including a rape charge, after deputies investigated claims she was impregnated by a student.

"Sex education was taken literally at this school," George R. Tucker, the attorney representing the 17 year old, said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Morgan Freche, 33, was booked into jail for third-degree rape, oral sexual battery and multiple counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. A news release from the department suggested that Freche was no longer employed as a teacher.

Last week, the sheriff's office said it was investigating reports that a student, now 17 years old, fathered a child with a teacher at a Loranger school.

"I think the sheriff's office has stepped up and I don't know if they made contact, or it became clear contact needed to be made. She turned herself in, the family is happy whether it's a safety, field goal, or touchdown," Tucker said.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the allegations against Freche, who works at Loranger Middle School, date back about two years. The department refused to answer further questions about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

"The grandfather seen this vehicle showing up, not knowing who it is, what's going on, at all hours, when they thought he was at one of their houses. This was, intentional, bold, and troubling," Tucker said.

Tucker says the grooming started in 2020, Loranger middle and high schools share the same campus, allowing the grooming to continue. While Freche is in jail, DNA results are still pending.

"There's a child born, but it's not confirmed it's my clients child, but it's confirmed it's a black child," Tucker said.

The family learned about the sex acts last weekend, Tucker said it took the sheriff's office awhile, but they are satisfied with the arrest.

Tangipahoa Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley released the following statement Tuesday.

"We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher, Morgan Freche. Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority. Neither the Board nor this office will tolerate employee behavior which crosses the line in areas such as the proper professional relationships between educators and their students.

We are fortunate that the children of Tangipahoa Parish are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are unfortunate. We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time."

Jail officials tell WBRZ no bond has been set yet, but she may go in front of a judge on Thursday.