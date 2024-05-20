90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena schools finally seeing repairs years after Hurricane Ida

3 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 12:42 PM May 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GREENSBURG - After three years of recovery following Hurricane Ida, some buildings still damaged from the storm are finally being repaired. 

The damaged roof at the central office for the St. Helena Parish School District is getting a refurbishment as well as the gym floor at the St. Helena College and Career Academy. 

Trending News

"These long-awaited projects, funded by FEMA, will put an end to the persistent issues we have faced throughout this period," the school district said in a Facebook post. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days