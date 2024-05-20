BRFD: Vacant Mid City home catches fire, declared total loss; no foul play suspected

BATON ROUGE — A Monday morning fire that damaged most of a vacant Prescott Road duplex is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning, with firefighters arriving shortly after to see flames coming from the windows of one side of the duplex.

They brought the fire under control within 30 minutes but the blaze damaged 75% of the structure, with the rest receiving substantial water and smoke damage. The structure is considered a total loss, firefighters said. The owner of the property lived next door and was using the destroyed unit, which had no power, for storage, firefighters said.

The investigation is still ongoing but officials do not suspect the cause to be arson.