Teacher booked for rape amid claims that she gave birth to student's child

LORANGER - A school teacher has been arrested for sex crimes, including a rape charge, after deputies investigated claims she was impregnated by a student.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Morgan Freche, 33, was booked into jail for third-degree rape, oral sexual battery and multiple counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. A news release from the department suggested that Freche was no longer employed as a teacher.

Last week, the sheriff's office said it was investigating reports that a student, now 17 years old, fathered a child with a teacher at a Loranger school.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the allegations against Freche, who works at Loranger Middle School, date back about two years. The department refused to answer further questions about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Last week the school system told WBRZ the situation was being investigated, but school officials have not commented further on the investigation.