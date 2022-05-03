70°
Tax season officially begins, Monday

2 years 3 months 5 days ago Monday, January 27 2020 Jan 27, 2020 January 27, 2020 6:14 AM January 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Tax season has officially begun, with Jan. 27 marking the day Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically.

Click here to access Louisiana File Online, the state's free web portal for individual tax filers.

This website allows users to file returns and pay taxes electronically, check the status of individual income tax refunds, amend current and prior-year tax refunds, and request filing extensions. 

Officials recommend using this free portal to file taxes instead of mailing tax forms in.

That said, filers who'd prefer to send in forms via snail mail will still be able to do so. 

Click here for paper tax forms.

Users can also begin working on federal taxes, as the IRS has announced they will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns from individual filers, Monday, Jan. 27.

________________________UPDATE_____________
Tax preparation sites are set up all across East Baton Rouge.
You can make an appointment, at the Charles R. Kelly, Chaneyville, or Martin Luther King, Jr. community centers.
Fridays from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.
If you cant make it, division of human development and services is taking appointments.
Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Eligible candidates must meet the requirement of gross income under $55,000.
City of Baton Rouge Tax Preparation Sites
Please call the phone number associated with each site to schedule your appointment to receive free tax preparation assistance
Division of Human Development and Services
4523 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(225) 358-4561
Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Charles R. Kelly Community Center
3535 Riley St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(225) 357-5013
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Chaneyville Community Center
13211 Jackson Road
Zachary, LA 70791
(225) 658-9790
Fridays, 9:00am to 3:00pm, by appointment
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
4000 Gus Young Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225)389-7679 or (225) 389-7625
Fridays, 9:00am-3:00pm, by appointment

